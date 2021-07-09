Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report sales of $3.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $3.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $859.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 298.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $14.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $15.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

NYSE:PXD opened at $157.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

