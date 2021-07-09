Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Midwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Midwest alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ MDWT opened at $39.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.86. Midwest has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Midwest by 33,075.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter worth about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.