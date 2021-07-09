Piper Sandler Boosts KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target to $35.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $30.44 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

