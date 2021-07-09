Piper Sandler Boosts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $110.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RPD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.10.

RPD stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,897,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

