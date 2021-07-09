Piper Sandler Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $235.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $227.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.07 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a one year low of $113.81 and a one year high of $231.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $374,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,869.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,250,682 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after buying an additional 355,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,554,000 after buying an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

