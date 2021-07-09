Pirate Chain Achieves Market Cap of $363.12 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $363.12 million and $1.13 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00005835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00328879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00133433 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00181477 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,896,142 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

