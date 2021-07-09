PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Hits $0.0344 on Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $886,100.63 and $3,577.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,637,920 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

