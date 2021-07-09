Pivot Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $207,215.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $207,215.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

