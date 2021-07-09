PIVX Achieves Market Cap of $37.88 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 8% against the US dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $37.88 million and $783,695.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00022611 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008971 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

