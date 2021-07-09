PIXEL (PXL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $710.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.46 million and $710.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,788.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.71 or 0.01463041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00414332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00081879 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.