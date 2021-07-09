Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.