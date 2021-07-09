Plair (PLA) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Plair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Plair has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $2,105.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Plair has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.09 or 0.00898366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The official website for Plair is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

