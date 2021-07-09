Playcent Price Hits $0.0675 on Major Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $256,084.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00054319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.00885790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

