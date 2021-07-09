Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

Several analysts have commented on PLTK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTK opened at $22.53 on Friday. Playtika has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.88.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

