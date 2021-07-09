Plian Hits 1-Day Volume of $58,792.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Plian has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and $58,792.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00055031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.60 or 0.00891244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 828,140,682 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

