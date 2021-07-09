pNetwork (PNT) Hits One Day Volume of $5.38 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. pNetwork has a market cap of $21.36 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00899723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005238 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 78,981,789 coins and its circulating supply is 31,653,096 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

