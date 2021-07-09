Po.et (POE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $385,548.92

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $385,548.92 and $408.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Po.et has traded 82.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Po.et alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00055300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.43 or 0.00904014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.