Polis Price Up 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. Polis has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001333 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.10 or 0.01667105 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

