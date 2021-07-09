Polkacover (CVR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.64 Million

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Polkacover has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Polkacover coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Polkacover has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $58,812.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00117659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00163287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.41 or 1.00094412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.46 or 0.00950460 BTC.

Polkacover Coin Profile

Polkacover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 35,259,299 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Polkacover Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacover should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkacover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

