Polkadot (DOT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $837.58 Million

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $15.47 or 0.00045817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $14.84 billion and approximately $837.58 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00118214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00162951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,693.95 or 0.99811569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.05 or 0.00936220 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,090,006,129 coins and its circulating supply is 959,281,973 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

