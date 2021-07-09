Polkalokr (LKR) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a market cap of $1.03 million and $265,037.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00121218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00164711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,360.28 or 0.99846662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00935752 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,750,405 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

