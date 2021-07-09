PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.0487 on Exchanges

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $291,912.59 and $106,252.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded flat against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00046576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00122765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00164233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,451.12 or 0.99802371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.10 or 0.00937121 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars.

