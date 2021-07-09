Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polymetal International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of AUCOY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.15. 7,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

