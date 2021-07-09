PolypuX Price Down 0.7% This Week (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PolypuX has a total market cap of $64,483.70 and approximately $29,052.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00125583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00164750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,581.26 or 1.00049055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.97 or 0.00944348 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

