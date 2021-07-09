PolySwarm (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0043

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $9,730.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00055263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.51 or 0.00903937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005194 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

