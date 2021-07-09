Populous Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. Populous has a market cap of $105.18 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00005811 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00055484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.20 or 0.00909752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

