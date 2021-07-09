Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.60 and last traded at $38.04. 7,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 570,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.34.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $39,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $22,120,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $9,710,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth $7,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

