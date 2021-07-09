PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy cut PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Shares of TSE:PSK traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 224,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,722. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.98.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

