PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

PSK has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

PSK stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 81.12.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

