Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42), with a volume of 1,094,572 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £932.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

