Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.07. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$11.61, with a volume of 449,043 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVG. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.98.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

