Primecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $742,480.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,904,766 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

