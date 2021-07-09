Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stake Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,664 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Primo Water worth $19,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 522.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

PRMW opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,338,434 shares of company stock worth $23,121,710. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

