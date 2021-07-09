Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.17

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000.

