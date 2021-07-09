Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.