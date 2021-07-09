Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,291 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1,556.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after buying an additional 253,378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $157.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.25. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.53.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

