Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.97. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.12.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

