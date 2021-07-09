Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

OXY opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

