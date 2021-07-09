Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 112.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after buying an additional 2,260,100 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,297,000 after buying an additional 2,382,920 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,517,000 after buying an additional 1,745,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,189,000 after buying an additional 2,397,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $147.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $150.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

