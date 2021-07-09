Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 64,885 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BOX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.12 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

