Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $263.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $176.07 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.