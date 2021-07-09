ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. 2,223,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 82,681,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

