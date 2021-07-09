Provenire Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Provenire Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 5.1% of Provenire Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.21 on Friday, reaching $600.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.29 and a one year high of $607.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

