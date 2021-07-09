Provenire Capital LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,776 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 4.3% of Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,041 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.50. 157,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,077,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

