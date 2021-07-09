Provoco Token (VOCO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Provoco Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Provoco Token has a market cap of $69,942.89 and approximately $4.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.43 or 0.00882628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.