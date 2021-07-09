Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,381 ($18.04). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,342 ($17.53), with a volume of 3,328,728 shares changing hands.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,657.75 ($21.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,476.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75.

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total transaction of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Also, insider Ming Lu acquired 7,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Insiders bought 7,025 shares of company stock worth $10,006,262 over the last ninety days.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

