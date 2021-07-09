Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 16,852 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Invesco worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Invesco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.