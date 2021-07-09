Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,978 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Snap-on worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $223.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.66 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

