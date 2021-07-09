Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 32,082 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of STAG Industrial worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $10,414,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 703.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

