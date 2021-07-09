Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,523 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Medallia worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 938,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth about $22,592,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 4,988.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 558,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 547,368 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

NYSE MDLA opened at $32.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

